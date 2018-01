An international icon, trumpeter, composer and musician, “the father of South African jazz”, died earlier this week at the age of 78, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Hugh Masekela was a legend in jazz circles and during apartheid, used his music as a protest tool against the government in a bid to advocate for political change in South Africa. Carte Blanche pays tribute to a South African music giant.

Producer: Julian Sun

Presenter: Bongani Bingwa

Researcher: Siniketiwe Hlanze