From driving on the wrong side of the road, overtaking on solid lines and ignoring red lights – South African motorists have a bad reputation – and it’s not just taxi drivers. In 2017, over 14000 people were killed in car accidents and according to research, 90% of the fatalities were caused by human error and bad driving. With a high number of accidents and persistent road rage incidents, South African drivers are rated amongst the worst in the world.

Producer: Stenette Grosskopf

Presenter: Claire Mawisa