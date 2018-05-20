Your voice is inherent to your identity. Without it, you not only can’t speak your mind and share opinions, but an essential part of what makes you you is missing.

For countless of people around the world, not having a voice is part of their daily reality. Numerous things could cause a person to lose the ability to speak – whether it’s a neurological disorder, traumatic brain injury or even cancer. However, thanks to new technological advancements in Augmentative and Alternative Communication devices, the possibility of regaining one’s voice is becoming more real.

One such technology available right now is synthesised voices. In essence, this technology enables specialists to create an entirely unique voice for each person. From customising the accents to fine-tuning the tone of voice – it’s possible for patients to now reclaim their voice.

In order to make this possible, researchers are in need of voices. Your voice. VocalID is inviting individuals from across the globe to donate their voice, and it won’t cost you a single cent.

Simply register here and start recording. The software will give you specific phrases to read aloud, and you don’t need any special recording equipment or a studio. Each voice donor will be required to provide about 2 to 3 hours of recordings. This is done in various 15- to 20-minute sessions.

Once you’re done, your voice will be added to The Human Voicebank where over 20 000 voice recordings are already available to those most in need.