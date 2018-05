Approximately 60 house burglaries take place in South Africa every day and research shows that home invasions are one of the most feared crimes in the country. Increasingly, home owners are stepping up and using force to fight back and defend themselves and their families. But is “self-defence” a feasible plea in a court of law or could you be charged with murder? Carte Blanche explores your legal rights.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender