Never before in South Africa’s history has there been an act of such violence in a place of worship, as the attack on the Shia Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam, Durban.

What could have motivated three suspects, posing as worshippers, to brutally assault three people – one of whom has succumbed to his stab wounds? The suspects then burned down a library with a collection of Holy Books. Police found a spray paint can, pair of glasses and an explosive device under the Imam’s chair. Has ISIS extremism reached our shores or are there local forces fuelling the hatred?

Producer: Jacqui Jayamaha

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli