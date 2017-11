The riverine rabbit is one of the rarest mammals on the planet, with less than 300 of them remaining. Now a new project involving a specially-trained border collie with a GPS-enabled collar and a state-of-the-art thermal imaging technology is helping to save this endangered animal. Carte Blanche joins the team working to prevent the total extinction of these elusive creatures.

Producer: Jason Boswell

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli