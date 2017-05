An estimated 14 million South Africans go to bed hungry every evening. With the economy already on shaky ground, compounded by a downgrade to junk status, food prices are rapidly rising and more consumers are set to feel the pinch. Carte Blanche asks: are these price increases justified and how will South Africans feed their families in the near future?

Producer: Sophia Phirippides

Presenter: Bongani Bingwa