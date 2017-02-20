Harties Hyacinth

Floating on the surface of a river or dam, water hyacinth seems a pretty plant with a purple flower. But it is in fact one of the world’s most invasive and rapidly proliferating aquatic weeds. For ten years the Department of Water and Sanitation had nurtured their programme to keep the hyacinth and algae at bay on the Hartbeespoort dam, but last year they pulled the plug. Now, millions of these plants have taken over Gauteng’s Magalies River blocking it entirely in areas. Carte Blanche gets onto the dam and wades into the controversy in search of answers.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Derek Watts