[GUEST BLOG] Rikalize: You Are Never too Young to Make a Difference

On a certain Friday afternoon in 2013, my life was changed forever after watching the movie Dolphin Tail.

My dream of becoming a Marine Biologist was born, and a journey started.

My name is Rikalize Reinecke. I am now 16 years old and attending Afrikaans Hoër Meisiesskool in Pretoria. I also reside in the hostel during the week.

I am an aquaculture and aquaponics farmer and started with a small setup in January 2014. In the last 4 years, it grew to a commercial facility where I now have 88 000 fish and 2500 plants. This includes a breeding programme, hatchery and grow-out facility, and a decoupled aquaponics system to clean and re-use the waste water generated by my facilities. Altogether this totals a footprint of 720 m2. At the end of last year, I opened a shop not far from the farm where we sell fresh produce from the farm as well as equipment for hobbyists and other farmers. I was privileged to attend the World Aquaculture Convention last year where I had the opportunity to present a paper to the delegates. I also attended a workshop with Dr. James Rakocy at Stellenbosch University to further advance my knowledge of aquaponics.

My academics and school life are my highest priorities at the moment. I pride my school by participating in the school symphony orchestra and serving in leadership positions. I am currently serving on the Student Representative Council of the school and hostel. Being in a position of leadership facilitates opportunities to create a better tomorrow and to be an example to my fellow learners.

During the past few years, I have been approached by many visitors to my facilities to design a smaller system for urban and rural areas. I see each time as an opportunity to create public awareness and grow the industry. With every new farmer that joins this industry, I know that we can eventually provide food for more and more hungry children all across the globe.

My next goal is to roll out my Modular Aquaponics System, “LAPPIES”, in rural areas, providing food. Once the roll-out program sets off, I would also like to establish a youth entrepreneur program to teach and assist the youth with entrepreneurial skills.

My long term goal is to expand my catfish production with a new production and grow-out facility within the next 12 months. After school, I want to study ichthyology.

I believe you are never too young to make a difference.