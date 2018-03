Imagine paying someone to build your dream home, which is both innovative and environmentally friendly, only for the contractor to leave you out of pocket and homeless. Carte Blanche exposes a green, modular home designer who promises a quick, cost-effective way of creating an energy saving, low maintenance home, but instead delivers shoddy, unsafe structures which get condemned and sometimes demolished.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender