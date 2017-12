At 86, Deirdre Larkin has proven that age is just a number. She holds the half-marathon world record for women over eighty-five, and she’s also broken the South African 10km record for women over 70. After seeing her story on Carte Blanche, sponsors rushed to help Deidre run her first race in Europe. Now, she’s collected another title at the Geneva Half Marathon. Carte Blanche heads to Switzerland with this remarkable athlete.

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: Derek Watts