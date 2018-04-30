The new nuclear deal pushed by former President Jacob Zuma would have been the largest procurement ever undertaken in South Africa. It was supposed to be transparent and affordable, but it was neither, as the Department of Energy drove the process in secret. But two small NGOs, Earthlife Africa and SAFCEI refused to accept that the trillion rand procurement was a done deal. Leading their campaign, were two activists forged in the struggle, Makoma Lekalakala and Liziwe Mcdaid. This week they received the international Goldman prize for stopping the State’s nuclear procurement in its tracks.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender