READ: Glencore’s Full Statement

In March this year a handful of residents from the small coal mining community of Ogies decided enough is enough.

Taking a stand against global corporate mining giants, they submitted their complaints to the South Gauteng High Court, asking the court to stop three mines from what they believe is a violation of their right to an environment that’s not harmful to their health and wellbeing.

Glencore, who runs two mines in the area, responded in detail to allegations of damage to Ogies’ houses from blasting, unbearable noise levels and dust pollution from its activities.

The parties are now awaiting a date in coming weeks to air the issues in the South Gauteng High Court.

In response to our request to see Glencore’s environmental impact and management reports, social and labour plan, and reports on blasting in the area, Glencore sent us the following statement. Click on the link below.