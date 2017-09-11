Fattis Mansions once stood as one of the grandest apartment blocks in downtown Johannesburg but with broken windows, no electricity and years of neglect, the building is in a severe state of decay. Despite this, hundreds of people still called it home. Then in July, the Red Ants moved in, evicting residents and disposing of all their belongings onto the streets. Developers say they want to return the apartment block to its former glory but some residents say they own the flats they lived in. Gentrifying the inner city, or an attack on the poor? Carte Blanche investigates.

Producer: Tarryn Crossman

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli