Gaming: Not Just an Online Battle

My name is Ruan “ELUSIVE” van Wyk (23) and I play Counter-Strike for Bravado Gaming. I studied Industrial Engineering but I’m currently a full-time gamer. My brother first introduced me to Counter-Strike when I was twelve years old. I was hooked by the game and tried my best to visit him as often as I could to play on his computer. He eventually helped me to buy my own computer at fourteen and introduced me to the South African online gaming community. For the next three years, I played fairly casually while I focused on high school, but my goal was always to improve and eventually play for the best team. I started playing competitively at seventeen, and I’ve been doing it ever since. The vision for my career has been the same since day one: to compete on an international level and put South Africa on the gaming map.

Throughout my competitive career, I played for various teams, many of them alongside my brother. In 2013, my brother and I went our separate ways and I ended up playing for another MGO (Multi-Gaming Organisation) that sent us to the Electronic Sports World Cup (ESWC) in Paris in 2014. To this day, it’s been the highlight of my career and I look forward to competing internationally again.

I joined Bravado Gaming in December 2015 and have achieved more success in my career since then than all the other years combined. The South African scene has developed from hosting one or two local tournaments a year, to hosting seven tournaments this year alone. We also have the opportunity to occasionally compete in international tournaments, thanks to local leagues and qualifiers.

The biggest obstacle I’ve had to face throughout my Counter-Strike career would be my parents’ reaction to their son playing computer games. They blamed my brother for introducing me to Counter-Strike, and never saw it as anything more than just a game. My entire high school career was a fight with my parents just to be able to play. It eventually reached a point where my dad cut my network cable to stop me from playing, but when he got home later that day and saw me playing with a soldered network cable, he realised he’s wasn’t going to win that one. Despite my parents no longer attempting to stop me playing, I never received any support from them until I joined Bravado Gaming. Only then were they able to see some of the benefits of winning.

I once confronted them with the simple fact that they were willing to support me in squash for eight years, but never paid any attention to something that I was actually passionate about. The real support only came after all the arguments, but I’m happy to say that I have my parents’ full support now. As an adult, I can completely understand my parents’ perspective. They didn’t understand what I was doing, and they just wanted the best for me.

Written by Ruan “ELUSIVE” van Wyk, Professional Online Gamer