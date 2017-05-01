In A Galaxy Far Away

For a quarter century I’ve been studying pulsars in our Milky Way galaxy. Pulsars are peculiar and extreme stars, composed mainly of neutrons, tiny but super dense – with more mass than our Sun packed into the size of a city. As pulsars rotate up to hundreds of times per second, faster than a kitchen blender, they emit narrow beams of radio waves. With fortuitous alignment of the pulsar beam and the Earth we can detect these ‘pulses’, in lighthouse-like fashion. However they are very faint. While based mostly in New York, I’d used the world’s most sensitive radio telescopes in Australia, the USA, and Europe (sometimes aided by X-ray and gamma-ray telescopes orbiting the Earth) to discover and study these elusive stars.

Since 2009 I’d been aware of the planned MeerKAT telescope, a sensitive array of radio dishes to be built in the Karoo. However it wasn’t until 2015, after the first of 64 dishes was built and tested, that I learned about the true potential of this new scientific instrument: it seemed to be twice as sensitive as originally planned! That sort of improved performance is unprecedented, extraordinary! That’s why I came to South Africa – to join the outstanding team that has been planning, designing, and building this beautiful machine for more than a decade, and to contribute to making it one of the world’s leading research facilities. In mid 2016, the engineers and scientists at SKA South Africa obtained the first images of the radio sky as seen by MeerKAT. Their quality and beauty, using only 16 dishes, provided convincing proof of the power of MeerKAT to eventually uncover the unknown, to meaningfully add to our understanding of the universe.

Building such a complex machine is a vast undertaking, one that few nations achieve. It requires vision, support to achieve long-term goals, first rate planning and execution. In South Africa, building from an impressive base of relevant technical know-how, this has included targeted investment in technology development and education. Every day at work, around the country, I see results from this strategic investment, in the form of remarkable technical achievements by some of our industrial contractor partners, in the development of clever technical solutions at SKA South Africa that may well one day have broader commercial applications, and in the educational attainment of some of the brightest young students in the country, whose future contributions to society, like the contributions of MeerKAT to our understanding of the universe, can only be imagined but will surely be great.

Doing science requires patience. By next year, researchers from South Africa and around the world will start using MeerKAT’s unique capabilities to help address some of the key open questions in astrophysics. For instance, how have galaxies formed and evolved, throughout billions of years of the history of the universe? In some cases, observations of my beloved pulsars, now with a world-class telescope in South Africa, will address a small part of the puzzle. As often happens, answers will lead to new questions, in time novel venues of investigation will be pursued. And although broadly we can foresee some areas in which MeerKAT will excel, where important discoveries are practically guaranteed, perhaps even more exciting are the answers to come to questions that we’re not quite clever to pose just yet, truly unexpected discoveries. But most of these discoveries will come after years of hard and sometimes frustrating work yet to be done. It helps if one enjoys the journey. Science is ultimately a human activity, and big science requires a lot of human interaction, many people working together with a common purpose. For the most part it’s quite easy for me to be excited about the work that we do every day, because my colleagues in South Africa include some of the brightest and most passionate that I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. We’re all playing our part in a remarkable adventure, achieving goals that few people around the world would have thought possible even a few short years ago.

Written by: Dr Fernando Camilo, Chief Scientist at the SKA SA Science Programme