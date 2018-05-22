A church in Pretoria, Christ In Me International, has been labelled a cult by former members. However, the church disagrees. Following our story on the church this past Sunday, we have made the full interview with church leader Xandré Strydom and the church’s public relations and legal representative, Jaco Eloff, available below.

Jaco also provided further written responses following the interview. You can read the response below.

Thank you for the opportunity to respond to some questions in writing.

As telephonically discussed we need to clarify some of the answers in response to Devi’s questions. I kept the answers within 5 lines to enable you to use all of it as per your instruction and also underlined the core points.

We believe that Carte Blanche must present the truth ,and in the spirit of this truth we provide you with a factual correct response set out below in writing as per Devi’s questions.

1. Upon the presentation of the email drafted by Jaco in December 2013 we wish to respond as follows:

We sincerely apologize to Carte Blanche and the viewers for the inconvenience caused. We were only able to gather the facts in question after the original interview because the question was not part of the agenda sent through which we belief would have prevented this written response . Xandre did not give church money to his father. Xandre, also did not invest money at his father’s company. Xandre, on behalf of the NPC, made a loan towards his father’s company. The loan was repaid in full. Jaco raised the questions in the email because he was not aware of the transaction and questioned the processes taken regarding the transaction in line with good corporate governance. After the email was received by Xandre he admitted to the board shortly after that he was unaware of the mistakes he made by following the wrong procedures when the NPC did the transaction. Since then the organisation has implemented policies and procedures to prevent the mistakes made by us in 2013.

Regarding the question asked by yourself at the end of the interview of Xandre being anointed as Christ and referred to as king.

2. This is our response regarding the question relating to Xandre as Christ:

Xandre is no more Christ than every born again believer. He is only the first one to preach it. That is why he is perceived as radical. He is not a reincarnated Jesus Christ. Because of the cross we are all Christ(or Anointed) as believers. When he teaches people who they are he refers to every person as Xandre Christ, Jaco Christ or Neels Christ… etc. You either live on this earth as an Adam, or a Christ . Xandre believes he is Christ(Anointed) and not Jesus Christ. He refers in sermons to this to teach people who they are as Christ, a born again species . He has never ever asked anyone to call him lord or Christ when refering to him. NEVER. When people say this they do it because they honor him for who he is in their lives and what he has done in their lives. He is our leader, so he is also lord of this house. As a husband is lord of his own house. Accoring to biblical language.

3. This is our response regarding the question relating to Xandre preaching that he is a king:

Is Xandre refered to as a spiritual king David. Absolutely . Many leaders over the years have been referred to spiritually as biblical characters. God anointed Xandre as a spiritual king David in 2013 by a word of God. It is a spiritual reference as we minister spiritual things to spiritual people. Xandre has however NEVER EVER asked anyone to call him David or to call him king . The Bible says Jesus Christ made us kings and priests. When God anoints someone as a spiritual king to lead His church suddenly it becomes strange. We at CIM discern the signs of the times… and do not brainwash people to call a man king before they speak to him. He is our spiritual father and leader. A king to a kingdom and also Christ to a Christ species as born again children of God. Called to awaken the church not by himself but by the Word God sent through him. Please refer to our website where we explain our scriptural belief . We are not ashamed of the word we are preaching, it is the gospel of Christ.

4. If you choose to broadcast the discussion regarding the budget form we wish to add the following:

We belief it is the church in general that has the responsibility to teach its members to be good stewards as this is a biblical principle instructed by GOD.

5. Regarding the question whether we break up families and marriages we respond as follows:

We believe in marriages and families but even more for what it represents. For this reason we believe that both marriages and families should be educated in Christ. Therefor we apply biblical principles to both marriages and families. Families and marriages break up due to the parties unable to reconcile in one lifestyle due to different religious opinions or faith.

In line with the ethos of responsible journalism should the producers decide to continue with the broadcasting of the story, the correct facts must be stated and not the inaccurate conversations that took place and we would definitely have opted for a “retake” on the topics above if we knew beforehand we could. We are positive that to broadcast the inaccurate “takes” will create confusion and have a material negative impact on the organisation, its members and broader community which we belief is not the aim of the program.

