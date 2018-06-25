In a special report, we join forces with international arms trafficking investigator, Kathi Lynn Austin, and follow the guns. This investigation spans three continents and reveals the masterminds behind the endless supply of guns that are fueling the unabated slaughter of South Africa’s rhinos.

Producer: Sasha Schwendenwein & Kathi Lynn Austin

Presenter: Kathi Lynn Austin

PART 1

It’s no secret that despite running gun battles with poachers, South Africa is losing the war against rhino poaching. But have investigators been sitting on vital evidence obtained at rhino poaching crime scenes?

Part 1 explores how the guns and bullets removed from these crime scenes and held in police vaults could hold the answers to the dealers and manufacturers who are responsible for getting weapons to the poachers on the ground.

PART 2

WARNING: Please note that this insert contains flashing images that may not be suitable for sensitive viewers.

It’s an intricate network… we trace bullets and ammunition recovered from rhino poaching crime scenes back to their manufacturers in the Czech Republic. But how do the weapons make it into Southern Africa? In this joint investigation with arms trafficking expert Kathi Lynn Austin we follow the trail back to Mozambique.

PART 3

In the third part of our expose on the gun supply chains that fuel rhino poaching in South Africa, arms trafficking expert Kathi Lynn Austin travels to Portugal to try and stop a consignment of guns from being shipped to Mozambique. Every gun stopped from coming into the killing fields could make a difference.

PART 4

Concluding this three-year investigation, with all role players fully informed of Kathi Lynn Austin’s investigation and findings, the question remains: who has the political or moral will to act on her information? It seems simple enough, but is it?