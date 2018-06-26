Follow the Guns – The Cameraman’s Perspective

“I’m just a wildlife cameraman.”

This was, and is, the introduction I’ve used since the first day I starting filming this journey with Kathi. I call it a journey, as during this investigation, we’ve never stopped traveling from one place to another. To cover the rhino poaching crisis we had to navigate a labyrinth of doors and agreements, opening, closing and shifting constantly, making it one of the hardest and most frustrating projects I’ve ever worked on, without a doubt.



Changing direction

When I met Kathi for the first time in 2016 I didn’t realise how my life was about to move in a completely new direction. Since 2000, I’ve been working on wildlife film documentaries around Africa. I’d never really got involved in the negative aspects of the wildlife industry, but rather concentrated on the beauty and amazing elements Africa had to offer.



Throwing out the rulebook

Since the beginning of my filming career my training has always been: ask for permission and get the paperwork signed or you can’t film it. This was thrown straight out the window with Kathi’s investigative style of journalism and research. The camera had to become a part of me from the very first shoot, never leaving my side, just in case we bumped into someone worth filming, or cracked a new piece of the puzzle while eating dinner. We filmed everything that might matter to the rhino’s fate.



Meeting frustration head-on

In every field there are amazing people doing the best they can in their positions, and then you get the others. Knowing now how ineffective South African law enforcement has been, it is embarrassing to me to say the least. During my time as one of several cameramen working with Kathi, I experienced her handing over information to at least three different law enforcement departments and still nothing was done. I’ve filmed her phoning heads of law enforcement and an NPA prosecutor – recording them with sadness – as one by one they turned her initiatives down. It’s time the old South African guard moved on and made way for fresh thinking, ideas and energised bodies, as I feel the ones there at the moment aren’t performing as they should. Rather they appear to be hanging on for dear life to their last strands of power, not allowing the wheels to turn in order to solve our wildlife crisis. I would say to them, “It is high time to swallow your pride”.



Looking for a way forward

This project has opened my eyes to the absolute greed for resources, whether it be from the side of criminal syndicates, or the people making millions to protect these. Unfortunately, until there is a better way to fight these crimes, I feel we will continue to head down that slippery slope of no return for some of our most enchanting species.