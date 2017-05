Fuelled by compulsive exercise and restrictive eating, Fitspiration is the health revolution that’s pushing the pursuit of perfection to its limits. From strange dieting regimes, to extreme body transformations, there’s almost nothing you can’t find on social media. But in the quest for the perfect body, is this new health drive becoming toxic? Carte Blanche explores this growing trend.

Producer: Nicky Troll

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender