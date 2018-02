Markus Jooste was at the top of his game – a multi-millionaire and CEO of one of the biggest companies in the world. Then the massive Steinhoff retail empire came crashing down. As company shares plummeted, Jooste went into hiding. Carte Blanche tracks down the man at the centre of the Steinhoff turmoil.

Producer: Mart-Marie Faure

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli