Food Price Hikes and 8 Ways To Fight Them

As food prices keep going up, it can become more challenging for households to stick to their monthly budget – especially lower income households. When it comes to grocery shopping, it won’t be easy for South Africans in the coming years. Fortunately, there are a number of ways to ensure you remain in control of your monthly expenses.

Get cooking: while it’s a lot simpler to buy fast food, it is in fact very costly and carries with it a number of long-term health issues. Instead, buy fresh produce in bulk and prepare large batches of meals. Whatever is left can be frozen.

Make a list: supermarkets are filled with thousands of tempting products, making it easier for consumers to buy items they don’t really need. Instead of simply walking into a store, take a list of what you need and stick to that list. Know what you want, add it to your basket and steer clear of anything you don’t need. You’ll notice a big dip in the amount you’ll be paying at the pay point.

Water it down: instead of buying bottled water, invest a little extra in installing a water filtering system in your home. Not only will you save a vast amount per litre, but you will also be decreasing the amount of plastic bottles in circulation.

Leave the kids: children can often be magnets for unnecessary shopping cart items. Try to avoid having to take younger children with you if possible.

Get your reward: find out if your favourite shops offer reward services. Some such services can assist in decreasing that mounting monthly cost.

Look around: the next time you shop, look down. Supermarkets usually place the more expensive items at eye level, but if you look either up or down you’ll see various cheaper options of similar quality.

Do your homework: before heading out to shop, do some research. Flip through the brochures for special deals or go online to see where the most affordable offers are. This will not only save you time, but also a decent amount of money.

Stretch it out: instead of doing your grocery shopping daily or once a week, try and stretch it out. If you can buy all your items once a month, that’s even better. This will ensure you don’t end up with a number of unnecessary items in your cupboards.

Source: PACSA