The Fight for ANC Leadership

The ANC is preparing for its 54th national conference which takes place in December, where the delegates will vote in a new leader. As Jacob Zuma’s time as president of the ANC draws to an end, the scramble for the party’s top position is heating up. With South Africa’s economy on the brink of another ratings downgrade, can the ruling party elect a candidate who will set aside personal ambition for the greater good of the country? Carte Blanche tracks this developing story.

Producer: Graham Coetzer



Presenter: John Webb