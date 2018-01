Farmers are facing a tough battle against the drought in the Western Cape. Factories are closed, trucks are parked and seasonal workers are sitting at home. If farmers don’t get help soon, the recovery could take years. Carte Blanche asks: What will the impact on the economy really be if the rains don’t come, and alternative plans don’t succeed?

Producers: Anna-Maria van Niekerk and Marzanne van den Berg

Presenter: John Webb