In 2014, Carte Blanche investigated how a massive agricultural project, the Estina Diary Farm, which was meant to benefit local Free State farmers, became just another scheme for the Gupta family to milk the state of millions of tax-payers’ funds. Now, as the National Prosecuting Authority hones in on one of the biggest money laundering schemes, the dairy farm has once again taken centre stage in ongoing investigations into the State Capture project.

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Sasha Schwendenwein