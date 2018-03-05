For years, the Estina Dairy farm project, which was intended for the benefit of local Free State farmers, has been at the centre of State capture. Now as investigations into the controversial project continue, the Hawks have made eight major arrests and seized property from some of the accused. South Africa’s elite crime fighting unit insists that there are still more suspects to apprehend. Carte Blanche asks: Is the net finally closing in on the Gupta empire?

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender