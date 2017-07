Reports and investigations, irregular spending and auditors blowing the whistle, bonuses and scandals, a lack of corporate governance, and Junk status – you can find it all at electricity utility, Eskom. This week analysts and media are closely watching their latest financial results because what happens on Eskom’s balance sheet, impacts the consumer directly. Carte Blanche asks: what does the future hold for the embattled power utility?

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Bongani Bingwa