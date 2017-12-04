Eskom on Edge

As Eskom teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, what are the executives at Megawatt Park doing? So far there have been some explosive allegations at the Parliamentary inquiry on state-owned enterprises and last week President Zuma was implicated by a former chairperson of the board. But despite reports of attempted bribery to collapse the inquiry, Advocate Vanara pressed on, leading MPs through the mists of Eskom scandals. This week former CEO Brian Molefe was in court defending his R30 million payout and Matshela Koko’s disciplinary draws to a close in the wake of ratings agencies downgrading Eskom.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Claire Mawisa