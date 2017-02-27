Eskom Investigated: The Dentons Report

In 2015 the Eskom board commissioned international law firm Dentons to conduct a forensic fact-finding enquiry into the status of the business and the challenges faced by the utility. For two years journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha pestered Eskom for the report. Chairperson Ben Ngubane told him it was not for public consumption. Last week the Financial Mail released the 300-page report to the South African public. Despite the cover up, the report makes for some explosive reading. Carte Blanche confronts Eskom about why they tried to sanitise and hide their own forensic report.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Bongani Bingwa