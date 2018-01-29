It’s been a busy few days for Eskom, from the announcement of the new Board to the resignation of former CFO Anoj Singh. This week Singh and Head of Generation, Matshela Koko, also appeared before parliament’s inquiry into the power utility, but if MPs were hoping for straight answers they were bitterly disappointed. Instead, Singh and Koko denied, deflected or simply couldn’t recall their roles in the events which some MPs say, brought Eskom to its knees. Carte Blanche unpacks this developing story.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Tony Beamish