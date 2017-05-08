Eskom Coal Contracts

Eskom has consistently denied that they have given the Gupta-owned company Tegeta Exploration and Resources any special favours. But the State of Capture report tabled by the public protector last year, called for further investigation into their coal contracts. Now, a leaked draft, report from Treasury, has recommended that a forensic audit firm investigates why Eskom continues to give preferential treatment to Tegeta. Carte Blanche digs into the dirty business of coal contracts.

Producer: Joy Summers

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender