Coverage of the Esidimeni Tragedy

Carte Blanche has been covering the Esidimeni tragedy since its inception.

Life Esidimeni Hearings Continued

28 January 2017

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was finally in the hot seat at the Life Esidimeni Arbitration hearings this week where she apologised to families of victims of the tragedy. But in her testimony, she took no responsibility and shifted blame to then suspended Gauteng Health Department head Barney Selebano and Mental Health director, Dr Makgabo Manamela, both of whom had recently resigned from their posts. Meanwhile, affected families still need real answers and the big question remains: who will take ultimate responsibility for the tragic deaths of 143 State patients?

Producer: Anna-Maria van Niekerk and Marzanne van den Berg

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Siniketiwe Hlanze

Esidimeni Hearings

Aired on 29 October 2017

With over 100 psychiatric patients confirmed dead at the hands of the Gauteng Health Department, former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu still hasn’t testified at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings. As devastated families continue to search for answers, will the hearings finally bring closure?

Producer: Anna-Maria van Niekerk and Marzanne van den Berg

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Researcher: Sinethemba Nogude and Laura Byrne

State Mental Patient Death Toll

5 February 2017

In June last year the Department of Health cancelled its contract with Life Esidimeni, a facility that took care of mentally ill state patients. Almost 2000 patients were subsequently transferred to several under-equipped NGOs. In September Carte Blanche exposed the deaths of several patients under the care of these NGOs and brought this to the attention of Gauteng Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu. This week a report revealed that a staggering 94 psychiatric patients had in fact died of unnatural causes at these facilities. Devastated families and supporters are now demanding to know who is responsible.

Producer: Tarryn Crossman

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender

Mental Healthcare Contract Terminated

4 September 2016

In June, the Gauteng Health Department terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni, a company caring for state and private patients with serious psychiatric disorders. This shock move saw hundreds of patients placed in the care of critically under-equipped NGOs and others back into the care of relatives. Civil society groups and family members have raised serious concerns, saying patients were relocated with minimal consultation. Carte Blanche asks: is this a viable plan or is government shirking its responsibilities?

Producer: Tarryn Crossman

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender