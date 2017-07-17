Emergency Medical Services in Crisis

When your life is on the line, you call emergency medical services and hope for proficient, skilled care on the spot. In 80% of emergencies, patients rely on the care of basic life support practitioners, who have generally qualified through 4-week short courses, which government says are not up to the professional standards required. But new regulations will signal the end of short courses and EMS practitioners will be forced to complete formal degrees of up to 4 years. This has sparked fears that it will result in an even bigger shortage of advanced life-support practitioners. Carte Blanche investigates.

Producer: Sophia Phirippides

Presenter: Claire Mawisa