Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity – a condition many of us have probably never even heard of. But according to various medical experts, EHS is a real medical problem and it’s becoming more common across the globe.

In simple terms, EHS is a medical condition in which a person is essentially allergic to Wi-Fi. In fact, it is often referred to as Wi-Fi Allergy. With the world we live in almost saturated with wireless electronic devices like mobile phones, tablets, computers and even cars, it’s becoming close to impossible to avoid Wi-Fi frequencies. This is making the lives of thousands unbearable.

Research into EHS is still relatively new, with worldwide prevalence rates ranging from anything between 1.2% to 13.3% of the population. However, scientists say that cases of reported EHS are definitely on the increase.

THE SYMPTOMS

Recent studies have shown that electromagnetic fields (like Wi-Fi) can physical effects on the human body. From damaging cells over the long-term to affecting sperm, ovaries, kidneys, the immune system, melatonin production and even your DNA, the symptoms of EHS are varied. However, there are a number of symptoms EHS patients have in common:

– Headaches

– Fatigue

– Concentration Problems

– Heart Palpitations

– Depression

– Tremors

– Vertigo

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Sadly, there isn’t much you can do to avoid EHS. The best thing to do is to avoid unnecessary wireless exposure and opt for wired connections instead of Wi-Fi (like fibre or ADSL lines).

If you are in the habit of placing your phone under your pillow at night or right next to you on a bedside table, don’t. Rather place the phone farther away from you and, if possible, switch if off entirely.

Meanwhile, a total of 230 scientists from across the world have signed an appeal requesting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to take the matter of EHS more seriously. This includes improved regulation of the use of wireless radiation technology.

GET HELP

While EHS is not considered a medical condition by South African authorities, there are a number of support groups helping those suffering from EHS.

– EMFSA

– OPEN FACEBOOK GROUP: Electrohypersensitivity South Africa

– CLOSED FACEBOOK GROUP: Electrosensitives South Africa

Sources: emf-portal.org | Physicians for Safe Technology | emfsa.co.za