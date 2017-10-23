The world famous Namaqualand daisies draw thousands of tourists every year, but they are under threat from phosphate mines in the area. In 2016 Carte Blanche showed how the controversial Elandsfontein Phosphate Mine was granted a mining license, even though the Department of Mineral Resources had rejected the application on environmental grounds. Lying in the sensitive West Coast biosphere, and adjacent to the West Coast National Park, the R1-billion mine was built without a Water Use License or an Air Emissions License. Carte Blanche returns to Elandsfontein to investigate the impact of phosphate mining.

Producer: Kate Barry

Presenter: John Webb