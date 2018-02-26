Ageing and inadequate water infrastructure, poor maintenance and planning, and capacity constraints at local and provincial government level could see Eastern Cape taps run dry very soon. In fact, it’s predicted that Day Zero may hit several parts of the Eastern Cape even before Cape Town. But why is nobody paying attention? Carte Blanche investigates the total infrastructure collapse in Grahamstown, systemic failures in Nelson Mandela Bay and elsewhere across the province.

Producer: Mart-Marie Faure

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli