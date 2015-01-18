According to Marc Van Heerden (general manager coastal, Netcare 911), having multiple layers of safety such as a certified safety net, a fence with locked gate, a child-minder and a surface alarm around the pool and spa areas at home or around other open bodies of water can prevent accidents and drowning.

“A basic course in first aid and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can make a dramatic difference in the outcome should the skills be applied timeously,” asserts Van Heerden.

What to do in the Event of Drowning or Near-Drowning

Tips from Netcare 911:

Get the victim out of the water as soon as possible, but do not become a victim yourself. Make sure it is safe for you to enter the water first.

Handle the victim with care. Many submersion incidents are associated with neck injuries, so keep movement to the back and neck to a minimum.

Assess to see if the victim is awake by asking, “Hello, can you hear me?”

Check for breathing by looking at the chest for no longer than 10 seconds. If the victim is not breathing or not breathing normally (i.e. gasping), call for immediate medical assistance.

Call, or have someone call, a recognised medical emergency service provider such as Netcare 911 on 082 911 as soon as possible. Whoever calls for the ambulance must give the dispatcher an accurate location of the incident and a contact number at the scene. Never hang up on the operator and always return to the rescuer to inform them that you have called for help.

Check for a pulse within 10 seconds, if no pulse can be found begin CPR immediately. If a definite pulse is felt provide rescue breaths (1 breath every 5 to 6 seconds).

CPR is vital, even if it is an amateur administering it. Keep on doing it until someone who is trained in advanced life support arrives and can take over.

All parents should learn how to administer child CPR as it differs from adult CPR. There has also recently been a worldwide revision in the CPR technique and it is important that even current first aiders be retrained according to the new protocols.

For further information on CPR courses contact the Netcare 911 Faculty of Emergency and Critical Care on +27 (0)10 209 8911 or visit the Netcare 911 website.

