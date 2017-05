In 1967, 21 pupils from around South Africa were selected to sing in what would one day become the internationally renowned, Drakensberg Boys Choir. Over the past 50 years, some of the country’s most celebrated, classically-trained musicians have passed through the school’s doors, using choral music as a vehicle for holistic education. Carte Blanche celebrates the angelic voices of this world-famous choir.

Producer: Diana Lucas

Presenter: Bongani Bingwa