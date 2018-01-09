Dirty Rivers 09 January 2018, 14:00

Over the years, hundreds of millions of rands have been spent to try and clean up the Hartbeespoort dam, which is infested with deadly bacteria and e-coli from sewage spills. But it seems government has largely ignored the source of the problem. Carte Blanche follows the Hennops, Jukskei and Crocodile rivers to witness the shocking state of Gauteng and North-West Provinces’ water sources first-hand.

Producer: Sasha Schwendenwein

Presenter: Bongani Bingwa