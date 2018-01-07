Dirty Rivers – A Closer Look

From raw sewage flowing into households to residents relying on these vital water sources for everyday tasks, Gauteng and the North West Province’s water sources are in a dire state. We take a look at some of the most shocking water pollution cases in and around Gauteng and the North West.

To take a closer look at a specific area on the map, simply click on the marker for more information. You can also click on the image thumbnail in each description to enlarge the image.

(Originally published on 18 June 2017)