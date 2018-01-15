By 2008 a series of droughts had sent Israel spiralling to the brink of catastrophe. As one of the driest countries on earth, alternative solutions had to be found fast. By putting up large-scale desalination plants along its coastline, Israel has managed to secure enough water for its own foreseeable future, thereby drought-proofing the country even through extended periods of low rainfall. Carte Blanche asks: could serious lessons be learnt from the ingenuity of this arid country?

Producer: Eugene Botha

Presenter: Devi Sankaree Govender