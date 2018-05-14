The battle between the Democratic Alliance and Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille has finally come to a head. After months of attempting to remove De Lille from office through internal party disciplinary processes, the DA finally succeeded by withdrawing her membership. As the party continues to defend its position, De Lille insists she’s not going without a fight and some analysts believe that these recent events show that the DA is imploding and losing support in its key constituencies. Carte Blanche analyses a party in crisis.

Producer: Liz Fish

Presenter: Macfarlane Moleli