The fear of the whole of Cape Town queuing for water galvanised residents into action – they brought down their water consumption to just over 500 million litres a day and pushed back Day Zero yet again through their concerted efforts. Some have developed innovative ways to use their swimming pools as reservoirs, while others are spreading their water saving solutions online. Pioneering water treatment is on the cards combining desalination and waste water, and boreholes are being sunk, but have all their efforts been enough to prevent the taps from running dry?

Producer: Liz Fish

Presenter: Derek Watts