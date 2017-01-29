Deserts, Dust and the Dakar

The Paris-Dakar Rally (simply known as the Dakar) is the most gruelling high-speed off-road race in the world. Covering thousands of kilometres in just under two weeks, the race has drawn millions of racing fans each year. But there’s a lot more to the Dakar than just dusty desert and extreme conditions:

Due to low air density throughout various stages of the race, car and motorbike engines lose about 20% of their power. Driving up the Andes Mountains, they reach about 4600m above sea level, meaning there’s less oxygen in the air to assist with engine combustion.

The support trucks have their own race. Able to cover the same terrain as the cars and bikes, these trucks carry all mechanical equipment and other necessary items. The trucks have their own truck class in which they race against each other.

The Dakar came to into existence all because of a man who got lost. In 1977, French motorbike racer Thierry Sabine was taking part in the Abidjan-Nice Rally when he lost his way. Having had to navigate his way through sand dunes and endless desert, Sabine realised this could make for a challenging race in itself. In December 1978, the first Dakar Rally took place between Paris and the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

Pink is the favourite colour. Originally, the finish line was located just 30km north of Dakar. This area has a bright pink lake, Lake Retba, which gets its colour from a specific type of algae. Following days of gruelling driving and mental punishment, many drivers have been known to break down crying the moment they see the beautiful lake.

The 2008 rally became the first Dakar to be cancelled. Following security threats in Mauritania, organisers opted to cancel the race. Then, in 2009, the Dakar was moved to South America.

Often finding themselves confined to their car or bike for 12 hours, taking a quick bathroom break isn’t an option for participants. Fortunately, racers have special suits to help with that.

The Dakar Rally organisers go out of their way to make the race as eco-friendly possible. Collecting an average of 90 tonnes of waste during the race, they make sure they leave very little behind. They also offset 100% of their carbon emissions by taking part in various environmental projects along the route.

The first person to ever cross the finish line was French motorcyclist Cyril Neveu. He won the Dakar motorbike division five times.

In 1982, then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s son, Mark Thatcher, and his co-driver went missing for 6 days before they were found about 50 kilometres off course.

Thierry Sabine, the man who started it all, died in a helicopter crash while flying over Mali during early stages of the race in 1986.

DAKAR BY NUMBERS

This year saw 556 competitors taking part, representing 60 nations.

are covered. 28 racers have died during the race since 1979, most of them motorcyclists.

The very first Dakar had 182 cars and bikes taking part, with only 74 making it to the end.

