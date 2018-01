As the governing party, the ANC is experiencing resurgence under the new leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa, trouble is brewing in the opposition camps of the Democratic Alliance. From Cape Town, to Port Elizabeth, to Johannesburg, major internal power struggles plague the DA. Can the official opposition survive the political fallout in the Western Cape and its key metropoles throughout the country? Carte Blanche analyses a party, seemingly in disarray.

Producer: Liz Fish

Presenter: John Webb