Sunlight warms things up, right? Usually, but there are exceptions. Scientists have invented a material that actually gets cooler when exposed to sunlight. For the consumer, the applications are endless. Imagine a paint that cools your car down while it’s parked in the blazing sun, or clothing that keeps you cool while you’re out in the sun. Claire Mawisa finds out more about this remarkable new invention.

Producer: Eugene Botha

Presenter: Claire Mawisa