Young medical doctors face an uncertain future as they face never-ending delays in finding placement at desperately understaffed hospitals. Devi Sankaree Govender finds out what’s the cause of these delays. Then, Claire Mawisa takes to South African roads to find out why we are rated amongst the worst drivers in the world. Later, the South African parole process comes under the spotlight as wife murdered Omar Sabadia is released 20 years into a 50-year prison sentence. And, we meet a 16-year-old boy who’s making major waves in the gaming world.