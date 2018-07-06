Macfarlane Moleli investigates the state of South Africa’s public healthcare system as doctors on the ground call State hospitals death traps for patients in dire need of medical care. Then, a family and community ripped apart by tik addiction. Claire Mawisa meets a desperate father who did the unthinkable and stabbed his tik-addicted son to death. Later, Devi Sankaree Govender exposes a bogus cash-back investment scheme taking many consumers for a ride. And, South African drone technology is making waves internationally.