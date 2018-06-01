This Sunday on Carte Blanche, Devi Sankaree Govender looks into the latest developments in the ongoing Gupta saga. We join 100 SA war veterans as they take an emotional journey back to Angola to extend the hand of reconciliation. Then, Macfarlane Moleli returns to Ogies as residents continue to struggle with the effects of a nearby coal mine. Later, Claire Mawisa meets a team of South African researchers who’ve come up with ground-breaking medical innovations. And the Mediterranean is under immense pressure as the refugee crisis intensifies. Join the team 7pm for an extended 90-minute show on M-Net channel 101.