Coming up on 20 May 18 May 2018, 14:54

This Sunday on Carte Blanche: a recent mosque attack in Verulam has left the Muslim community shocked and uncertain. Was this a targeted attack or warning signs of terrorist activity on South African soil? Later, a 16-year-old teenager is making a name for herself in the aquaponics industry, running one of the largest farms in the country. And, new technological advancements are helping those without a voice to find their own sound. Join us this Sunday at 7pm on M-Net channel 101.